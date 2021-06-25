Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to “Buy”

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $31.75 on Friday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.