Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Trading 0.3% Higher

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 3,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 41,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a range of technology-driven companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

