Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.
In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
