Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $100.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

