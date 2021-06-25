Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 30,719 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of PEN opened at $279.42 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,746.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

