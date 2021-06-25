Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,369 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 294,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,459 shares of company stock worth $996,961 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,604.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

