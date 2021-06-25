Barclays PLC Has $39.47 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $39,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $542,878.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 266,870 shares in the company, valued at $83,215,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,976 shares of company stock valued at $41,522,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $359.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.