Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 476,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $36,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other Trupanion news, Director Murray B. Low sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock valued at $2,303,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.92 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.14. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.