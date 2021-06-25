Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,205 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.46. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

