Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.94.

Plug Power stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Plug Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

