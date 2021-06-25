Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Price Target Raised to GBX 85 at Berenberg Bank

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 89.86 ($1.17).

LON:CINE opened at GBX 82.97 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 275.65. Cineworld Group has a 52 week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 15,191 shares of Cineworld Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £14,887.18 ($19,450.20).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

