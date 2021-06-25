Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 113.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $383,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,308 shares of company stock worth $3,085,640 over the last ninety days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $214.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $215.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

