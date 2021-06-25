5,575 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,952.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,675 shares of company stock worth $6,831,366 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $81.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $81.88.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

