Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

