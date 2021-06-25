Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $5,884,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

