Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $115,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $459.81 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $466.61. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

