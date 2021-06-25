Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK opened at $285.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.02 and a 12-month high of $289.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.