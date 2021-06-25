JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

