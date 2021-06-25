JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a £106 ($138.49) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,356.14. The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

