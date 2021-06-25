Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HNR1. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €169.57 ($199.50).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €141.60 ($166.59) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €147.44. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.