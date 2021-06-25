Zacks: Analysts Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is ($1.11). Cimpress posted earnings of ($1.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.00 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth about $236,197,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $23,375,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,327,000 after buying an additional 97,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,402,000 after buying an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 175,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 63,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPR opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.57. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.59.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.