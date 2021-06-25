Insider Buying: CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Purchases 1,132 Shares of Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz purchased 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $24,802.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.