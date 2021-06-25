Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Purchases $35,980.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,074.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey E. Eberwein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hudson Global alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $9,475.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of Hudson Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $8,765.00.

Shares of HSON opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.