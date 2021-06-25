Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $16,774.10 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

