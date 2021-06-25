RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$21.86 Consensus PT from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REI.UN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$22.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.64 and a one year high of C$22.27.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin bought 2,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$682,929.60.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

