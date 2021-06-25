Insider Selling: Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Sells 2,220 Shares of Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

