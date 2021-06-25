Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 4,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 53,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

