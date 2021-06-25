Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Acquires £32,390 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider David Atkins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,239 ($42.32) per share, for a total transaction of £32,390 ($42,317.74).

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,180 ($41.55) on Friday. Whitbread plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,241.66. The firm has a market cap of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32.

Get Whitbread alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.