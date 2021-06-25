FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Atmos Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atmos Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of ATO opened at $97.46 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.70. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

