Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 154.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $92,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Alcoa by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 over the last ninety days.

Shares of AA opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

