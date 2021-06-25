Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 224,146 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 57.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,146 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAKT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,315,000 after buying an additional 74,675 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 35,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $299.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

