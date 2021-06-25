Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $797,000 Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PLBY opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78.
In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last quarter.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Read More: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.