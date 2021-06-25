Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $797,000 Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of PLBY Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $862,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLBY opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.78.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLBY shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

