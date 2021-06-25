Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,502 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the first quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Gabelli reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.