Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON AFM opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £412.13 million and a P/E ratio of 68.27. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,072.23.

In related news, insider Jill May bought 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

