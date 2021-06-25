St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 542 ($7.08) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMP. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 542 ($7.08) target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 530.25 ($6.93).

Shares of St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 557 ($7.28) on Thursday. St. Modwen Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18.

In related news, insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

