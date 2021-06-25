Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNZL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,378.57 ($31.08).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.68) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,118 ($27.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a market capitalization of £8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,331.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total value of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,867 shares of company stock worth $72,531,988.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

