CargoX Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $44.13 million and $167,665.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000795 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CargoX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00581280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038794 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,549,447 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.