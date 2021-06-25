Gems (GEM) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Gems coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $256,837.17 and $66.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00581280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038794 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official website for Gems is gems.org . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

