HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.37. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,348,440 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

