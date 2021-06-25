AceD Price Tops $0.0005 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, AceD has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $53,681.01 and $11,310.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

