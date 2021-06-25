Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 365,800 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Progress Software worth $88,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progress Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Progress Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

PRGS stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.08.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

