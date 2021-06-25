PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,254,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $85,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PLDT by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in PLDT by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 340,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PLDT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in PLDT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $26.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.26. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

