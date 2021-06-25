Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 923,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $78,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

