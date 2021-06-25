Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,382 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of AGNC Investment worth $9,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 226,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGNC stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

