Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 400 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Medpace were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $177.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.70. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,267,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,598,755.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,195 shares of company stock valued at $40,767,394 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

