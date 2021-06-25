ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $341.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.07. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $277.13 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

