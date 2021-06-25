Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,802 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

