Amalgamated Bank Sells 556 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after buying an additional 1,563,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK opened at $188.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

