Head to Head Contrast: NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) versus Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL)

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) and NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Adial Pharmaceuticals and NexImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A NexImmune 0 0 3 0 3.00

NexImmune has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 111.91%. Given NexImmune’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NexImmune is more favorable than Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and NexImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A -211.13% -169.35% NexImmune N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of NexImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Adial Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adial Pharmaceuticals and NexImmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.89 million N/A N/A NexImmune N/A N/A -$29.87 million ($26.42) -0.60

Summary

NexImmune beats Adial Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company also focuses on developing drug candidates for non-opioid pain reduction and other diseases and disorders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform. The company's product candidates include NEXI-001, an allogeneic cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; and NEXI-002, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory in multiple myeloma. NexImmune, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

