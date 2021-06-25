SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,874,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,996.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 622,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,027,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

