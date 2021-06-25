Proequities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,638 Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 463.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $17.03 on Friday. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a P/E ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

