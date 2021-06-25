Proequities Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter worth $241,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter valued at $392,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHVI opened at $15.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

